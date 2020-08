Well the best way to describe the weather for August 2020 so far is Triple Digit Heat. Thursday promises to not disappoint with more of the same. For the rest of today we will see plenty of sunshine out there and the high will be up around 100 degrees late in the day. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening a bit of a break with mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to 76 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.