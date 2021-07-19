Beat The Heat This Summer With Some Cool Tips

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Border Report
Top Stories
Abilene Neighborhood Services looking to help eligible residents with home repairs
Video
Top Stories
Abilene PD’s new surveillance unit making strides
Video
‘Anti-sex’ beds at Tokyo Olympics aren’t actually a thing
West Texas, Southern New Mexico experience three-fold increase in unauthorized migration
Video
Abilene gas remains under $3.00/gallon as experts predict peak in prices
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
McMurry Volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Academic Team Award
Top Stories
Wylie Little League Juniors have home field advantage in the state tournament
Video
AYSA honors Jon Smith through competitive volleyball tournament
Video
Ethan Etter’s love of baseball leads to place in Miracle League All-Star Game
Video
McMurry’s Carlos Martinez wins two ITA Regional Awards
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
DETENIDO: 71 libras de marihuana, con un valor de más de $100 mil dólares incautado en el condado de Taylor
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de julio, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Famoso lugar de música en Roscoe, “The Lumberyard”, se incendia
Gallery
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de julio, 2021
Video
La policía de Cisco recuerda a los padres que “sean conscientes” después de responder a un niño encerrado accidentalmente en el automóvil
Hendrick Health lanzará Community Safety Dial 3 veces a la semana en medio del aumento de casos de COVID-19 y hospitalizaciones
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Beat The Heat This Summer With Some Cool Tips
Weekly Wellness
Posted:
Jul 19, 2021 / 04:27 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 19, 2021 / 05:41 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Operation Blue Jeans kicks off at Christian Service Center
Video
Summer events in full swing at Abilene Public Library
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Trending stories
BUSTED: 71 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $100K, seized in Taylor County
Abilene PD’s new surveillance unit making strides
Video
Report: Officer spots Abilene man firing shots into air during road rage incident
‘Kansas’ rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71
‘Anti-sex’ beds at Tokyo Olympics aren’t actually a thing
Abilene PD asking for help finding suspect accused of taking van from group home
Home destroyed by fire in Clyde Monday morning
Video
Abilene gas remains under $3.00/gallon as experts predict peak in prices
Video
Your bed may be a germ-filled petri dish, microbiologist warns
Abilene Men Use Hot Dog to Catch Near Record-Breaking Catfish