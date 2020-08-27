40,000 pounds of chicken manure spills onto Colorado highway ramp

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 40,000 pounds of chicken manure spilled onto the C-470 ramp Thursday morning after the semi that was hauling it rolled over.

Driving slowly & wondering what's going on at I-70 westbound & C-470 exit? A tractor trailer blew a tire & rolled over. Fortunately no one is hurt and no other cars were involved. But the exit ramp will likely be closed for a few more hours until the truck can be towed away 1/2 pic.twitter.com/syrhioiAy9 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 27, 2020

The sheriff’s office said the tractor trailer blew a tire and rolled over. Fortunately, no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

Latest Posts: