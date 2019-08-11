Florida man arrested after telling officers he has ‘live’ grenade in car

A Florida driver was arrested on Saturday after DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered weapons in the vehicle, including a grenade the man described as “live,” according to the department’s Facebook page.

Donald Reid, Jr. was taken in to custody following a traffic stop by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit, according to the post.

Donald Reid Jr. was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

During the stop, officers discovered multiple firearms, ammunition, and an M67 hand grenade with the pin in place.

Reid told the officers he believed the grenade was “live,” according to police.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was able to safely remove and destroy the grenade, police said.

Reid was arrested on multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to the Facebook post.