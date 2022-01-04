‘Follow me’: Dog finds help, leads cops to owner’s car crash

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — First thought to be a lost dog, a German shepherd named Tinsley successfully led New Hampshire law enforcement to the site of its owner’s late-night rollover crash.

Both the truck’s occupants were seriously hurt, but thanks to Tinsley’s dogged efforts, they quickly received medical assistance once police found the vehicle, WMUR-TV reported Tuesday.

“They could tell the dog was trying to show them something,” said Lt. Daniel Baldassarre of the New Hampshire State Police. “He kept trying to get away from them but didn’t run away totally.”

“It was kind of, ‘Follow me. Follow me.’ And they did that and you know, to their surprise to see the guardrail damaged and to look down to where the dog is looking at, it’s just, they were almost in disbelief,” he said.

A New Hampshire state trooper and police from the nearby city of Lebanon arrived at the crash site late Monday, which was near a highway junction just across the state line in Vermont.

There were no further details on the condition of those injured in the single-vehicle crash.