Getting back at an ex on V-Day? Name a bug after them and feed it to an animal at the zoo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Need a way to get revenge (sort of) on an ex? The San Antonio Zoo has an option for you.

The “Cry Me a Cockroach” event on Valentine’s Day offers people the chance to name a cockroach after someone who, perhaps, you didn’t end on good terms with.

If being named after a cockroach wasn’t bad enough, zoo staff will feed it to one of its many hungry birds and reptiles, and you can watch. Maybe it’ll heal some of those old wounds, and you can be proud of yourself for handling it like an adult.

If you’re on the opposite side and love the one you’re with, the zoo has that taken care of, too.

You and your valentine can eat dinner next to the hippos (seriously) at the Wild at Heart Valentine’s Dinner. It’s a four-course, gourmet meal that comes with a choice of red or white wine. It’s a 21-and-over event.

Reservations for the dinner can be made here.

The El Paso Zoo held a similar event last year. They let people name cockroaches after people, and then released them into a meerkat habitat and the meerkats took care of the rest.

