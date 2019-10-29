Hubble telescope captures eerie ‘space face’

(CNN) — Just in time for Halloween, a scary story from another galaxy. Two galaxies, in fact.

The Hubble telescope spotted a spooky face in outer space.

The eerie, floating visage is actually an optical illusion, the result of two galaxies colliding.

The glowing eyes of the face each represent the center of a galaxy.

Young blue stars help form the face’s outline.

Other groups of new stars create the appearance of a nose and mouth.

The system, which is 704 million lightyears away from Earth, was formed by a head-on galaxy collision, which is pretty rare.

Hubble recorded the image in June.

