‘Impeach’ word search up 3,600%: Merriam-Webster

(CNN) – Do you know exactly what impeachment is?

If not, you’re not alone!

Merriam-Webster reports look-ups of the word “impeach” soared 3,600% on its website Tuesday.

That’s after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Congress would begin a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

It’s understandable that there’s confusion around the process.

Impeachment occurs when the house approves articles of impeachment after completing an investigation.

Then, the case moves to the Senate which decides whether to convict and actually remove a president from office.

Only two presidents have ever been impeached – Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Neither was convicted by the Senate.

Richard Nixon resigned from office before the House could impeach him.

Trump’s case is months away from a House vote, and impeachment proceedings won’t necessarily get that far.

