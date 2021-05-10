Lightning sends chunk of Florida highway flying through truck windshield, injuring 2

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured Monday morning when a lightning strike sent a chunk of pavement flying through a truck’s windshield on a Florida highway.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 around 8:30 a.m. ET Monday.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue crews, lightning hit the highway and caused a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of a truck.

Photos posted to the fire department’s social media pages show a huge hole in the windshield of a black Ford pickup as well as a shattered rear window.

(Walton County Fire Rescue photo)

Fire rescue officials said both people in the truck were taken to a hospital with injuries. They did not say how severe the injuries were.

“Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning,” posted Walton County Fire Rescue. “Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways.”