Man arrested for underage drinking at Iowa bar had fake ‘McLovin’ ID, police say

IOWA CITY, Iowa (NEXSTAR) — Police are showing why using a fake ID is a “Superbad” idea.

At about 12:31 a.m. Friday, officers arrested Daniel Alfredo Burleson, 20, of Des Moines, after police spotted him drinking a cocktail containing vodka at an Iowa City bar, KCRG reports.

Police say he wouldn’t give his ID, but when an officer led him out of the bar, he turned over an ID revealing his true age.

When the officer asked for his fake ID, Burleson reportedly refused.

Burleson flipped through his wallet, and the officer spotted the fake.

According to police, Burleson had a fake Hawaii ID with the name “McLovin.” The card lists a birthdate of June 3, 1981, according to KCRG.

The man claimed he bought the card, inspired by a fake ID in the movie “Superbad,” on Amazon.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a fictitious license, possessing alcohol under the legal age, public intoxication and being in a bar while under the legal age.

