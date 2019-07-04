Man has been on raw meat diet for 10 years

LEXINGTON, KY (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Many doctors will tell you an all-natural diet is a good thing but one Kentucky man is taking that to the extreme.

He eats raw meat and says it’s solved his health problems. But a warning to viewers, you may find the video disturbing.

There’s a lot of talks these days about organic living and the sights of an organic home are all over Derek Nance’s back yard.

“There’s your classic old outhouse, and I got compost toilet,” Nance said.

There’s a freshwater pond, garden and chickens, nothing really unusual. But when you take a look in the freezer…

“Raw is just so much easier for me to digest. And it’s really good. Really flavorful,” Nance said.

Nance has been eating raw sheep for almost ten years. He even slaughters and cuts them himself.

“I’ll just sit here and chew on one of these for a while — whenever I need a snack,” Nance said.

He keeps every part of the sheep. It takes Nance about a month to eat the whole thing.

“I try to get most of the meat out of it first. But yeah, this is the bone marrow. I just dig it out,” Nance said.

But there is one thing he won’t eat.

“The bladder. I don’t usually ever eat the bladder. It’s saturated with urine,” Nance said.

Now that you know he’s a legit carnivore, let’s get the meat of ‘why.’

Nance grew up with the relatively common childhood illnesses and viruses, but he says he was worse.

By the time he was 20, the symptoms were more severe. He was down to 150 pounds and was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome.

“I started studying other people who were into the raw aspect and they said that the vitamins and nutrients and minerals and everything is more intact raw and it’s better and easier for the body to digest,” Nance said.

He says it immediately solved his health problems but he invests a lot of time finding the right sheep for his body.

“I go out to the farm and I try to source local, organic, grass-fed, pasture-raised directly from the source because I just need to see for myself where the animals came from,” Nance said.

He slaughters the sheep on the farm, if the farm owner is okay with it.

Otherwise, he kills his food in his backyard.

“As far as I know, there’s nothing that I’m not doing anything wrong and I’ve been doing it the past 10 years,” Nance said.

According to the Lexington-Fayette ordinance, it looks like he’s not doing anything illegal.

He can slaughter sheep in his backyard because he has a fence up and he doesn’t force his four children to eat raw meat either.

“My daughters will eat some raw meat and they like it and they like drinking eggs, and stuff like that, but I don’t strictly push it on them, they are free to decide,” Nance said.

And that’s the thing about Nance, he’s not pushing sheep-eating propaganda on anyone. But it’s a thing and he’s the proof.

You should talk to your doctor before trying this diet yourself.