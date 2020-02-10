Overweight, asthmatic cat looking for forever home

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — Wilford, the overweight, asthmatic cat is hoping to find a forever home soon.

Jen Boger and her husband Ian are Wilford’s foster parents.

When they got him in December, he weighed 28 pounds. Ideally, he needs to be about half that, so the Bogers have put him on a strict diet and exercise plan.

So far, he’s lost about a pound, and has regained a little mobility.

The Bogers say they’re hoping to find him a permanent home with owners who can help with his asthma, and continue to keep him healthy.

“He’s doing really, really well. As you can tell, he’s developed a very firm sense of self,” said Jen Bogers.

Wilford does still get treats from time to time, but it’s a diet brand that is low in calories.

Latest Posts: