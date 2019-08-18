Police hunt for serial wedding crasher in Texas who steals gifts intended for newlyweds

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $4,000 reward to anyone who helps lead to the crasher’s arrest.



(NBC) – Police are asking for help in their search for a serial wedding crasher who attends ceremonies uninvited and allegedly steals gifts intended for the unsuspecting couple.

An unidentified woman authorities have dubbed “The Wedding Crasher” has been allegedly preying on unsuspecting newlyweds in New Braunfels, Texas, and the surrounding area, according to a post from the Comal County Crime Stoppers.

TIPS = $CASH$Please help the Comal County Sheriff's Office identify these subjects. The Comal County Sheriff’s… Posted by Comal County Crime Stoppers on Monday, August 12, 2019

“The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying the Wedding Crasher before she strikes again,” the Crime Stoppers post said Monday. “Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice.”

Police say the woman primarily stole envelopes of cash and gift cards, NBC affiliate KXAN reports. Surveillance video of the woman was obtained after authorities tracked down the location where she attempted to use one of the stolen giftcards.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $4,000 reward to the person who helps provide information leading to the crasher’s arrest.