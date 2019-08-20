Popeyes, Chick-fil-A feud on Twitter over chicken sandwich

(KETK) – The battle of the chicken sandwiches hit social media Monday.
The Twitter feud started when Chick-fil-A tweeted highlighting its sandwich as “the original.”
Popeyes quickly replied by tweeting the question “y’all good?”
The fried chicken fast-food chain released its first chicken sandwich nationwide a week ago.
The mocking tone of its tweet garnered a lot of attention.
Twitter users joined in the fray sharing which restaurant they believed had the best chicken sandwich.
