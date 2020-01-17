Satisfying: World’s largest Snickers bar unveiled in Texas!

(KCEN) – The largest chocolate nut bar ever created was unveiled at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco, Texas Thursday.

The gargantuan candy bar is 12 feet long, 24 inches high, 26 inches wide, and weighs more than two tons… making its way into the Guinness World Record Book.

The requirements for a chocolate nut bar to make it into the esteemed record book include: 80 percent chocolate and nuts and fit for human consumption. The chocolate nut bar had to weigh at least 220 pounds for the record. With the bar weighing in at 4,728 pounds, it’s the biggest bar yet, proving everything is bigger in Texas.

The company created the giant candy bar for the Super Bowl. The snickers will appear in the super bowl commercial on February 2.

