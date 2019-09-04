Live Now
Students who allegedly put urine, semen in food for teachers to face charges

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WBNS/CNN) – Seven middle school students will face charges for allegedly putting bodily fluids in food that was served to teachers.

The incident happened in May during a cooking contest.

Prosecutors say the suspects are all 14-year-old boys.

They’re accused of putting semen on crepes and urine in barbecue sauce they prepared for class.

The teachers ate the food without knowing what happened.

Assault charges were filed on Tuesday.

An attorney representing four of the students said the incident was a prank.

The 8th graders will face a judge in the coming weeks.

