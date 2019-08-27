Survey: 35% of Americans would name their child ‘Pumpkin Spice’ to have the flavored coffee for life

(NEWS10) – The fan-favorite flavor of fall, Pumpkin Spice, is returning to food menus nationwide, and a new survey finds many people would go to great lengths to keep the flavor around all year long.

According to a joint survey from One Poll and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters that questioned 2,000 people, 35% of those surveyed say they would name their child “Pumpkin Spice” if it meant being able to enjoy Pumpkin Spiced flavored coffee for life.

Additionally, the study finds that 41% of people would give up carbs or alcohol in exchange for the fall flavor.

Just under half of all of those polled say they would stand in line at the DMV once a month for life or take a red-eye flight once a week to have Pumpkin Spice products year round.

