Tuesday began the last palindrome week (and a half) of this century

(WAVY) — Beginning Tuesday, the next 10 days on the calendar will read the same forwards and backwards.

This phenomenon, known as a palindrome, is typically used to describe words such as radar, wow and tenet. For the next week and a half (including Tuesday), the dates will look like this:

9-10-19

9-11-19

9-12-19

9-13-19

9-14-19

9-15-19

9-16-19

9-17-19

9-18-19

9-19-19

According to the website Time and Date, palindrome days are common in the “m-dd-yy” format for dates, which is commonly used in the United States.

Every year since 2011 has had 10 consecutive palindrome days. In fact, Time and Date says every century has nine years in which this happens in the “m-dd-yy” format.

The next time this happens — again, in the “m-dd-yy” format — will be 2111-2119, according to Time and Date.

Find more information about palindrome days at this link.

