‘Unheard of’: Wild owl rides shotgun as helicopter pilot fights California fire

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An owl joined a helicopter pilot mid-flight while crews worked to help extinguish California’s Creek Fire.
“It’s odd to have an owl enter an aircraft. It’s unheard of to have it enter while the helo is in-flight,” Sky Aviation said.
In what Sky Aviation is calling “an unexplainable and magical miracle,” the owl sat with the pilot for several water drops as the Creek Fire ravaged the owl’s home below.
Then, just as it had arrived — “safe and unannounced” — the owl parted company with pilot Dan Alpiner, who flies the helicopter for the Wyoming-based charter company.
There’s only one photo of the owl, because “it’s not easy to fly a mission and be a photographer at the same time,” Sky Aviation said.
Latest Posts:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters to host socially distanced Mac & Cheese Cookoff
- Texas woman waives extradition in pregnant woman’s slaying
- Dyess Memorial Park wins United States Air Force design award
- Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump says
- Texas ban on abortion procedure blocked again by court