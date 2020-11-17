USPS worker uses hearse to deliver mail in Tuscola

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new sight on the streets of Tuscola is causing quite a stir online – the undertaker is delivering the mail.

Well, her name is Jenna and she works for the U.S. Postal Service, not a funeral parlor, but locals in Tuscola can still catch her driving a hearse around town.

The Tuscola Post Office told KTAB and KRBC that since Jenna uses her personal vehicle to deliver up to 250 packages a day, she jumped on the opportunity to buy the hearse, getting not only more space but also a good deal!

She’s now caught attention from locals and outsiders alike, after several people posted about Jenna and her mail hearse on social media.

“This is probably the most country thing I’ve ever seen.” Tuscola resident Danielle Robertson explains. “I can’t believe this. It’s amazing.”

