Woman reels in bizarre fish with 2 mouths

NEW YORK (WFLA) – A woman received a bizarre mouthful when she reeled in her catch on Lake Champlain Friday.
Debbie Geddes and Knotty Boys Fishing were trolling for lake trout when Geddes reeled in a fish with two mouths.
The mouth on the top looks like a normal fish mouth while the bottom mouth looks like something out of “Alien” or “Stranger Things.”
Knotty Boys says the fish was released back into the water, saying, “it was so bizarrely beautiful to kill.”
