Woman wakes up to find blood dripping from ceiling while she slept

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso resident woke up to a disturbing discovery which was finding blood on her face that seeped through the ceiling while she was asleep.

The woman says she woke up around 4 a.m. to the sound of something dripping. When she got up to see what the noise was, she said what she thought was rain was actually blood splattered across the walls, her bed and her body.

It was later discovered the blood belonged to the woman’s upstairs neighbor who reportedly died of natural causes.

It turns out the woman had slept with the ceiling fan on and the blood seeped right where the fan was which caused the blood to travel towards the blades of the fan causing the splatter on her bedroom walls.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.