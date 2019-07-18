Woman who got postcard sent in 1993 tracks down sender

Kim Draper received a postcard, which depicts a scene of fishing boats in Hong Kong, at her home in Springfield on July 8, 2019 that was postmarked and sent from Hong Kong exactly 26 years ago on July 8, 1993 to a previous family that lived at her address. Draper is trying to track down the family that the postcard was sent to, which was addressed to Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash and is signed “See you guys soon. Your Dad.” (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois woman who recently got a 1993 postcard in her mailbox has tracked down the man who sent it to his children more than two decades ago.

Kim Draper’s story about the mysterious Hong Kong postcard was published in The State Journal-Register in Springfield and picked up by The Associated Press.

Masrour Kizilbash sent the postcard to his family while working overseas in 1993. He told the newspaper that he was “fascinated with the area” and wanted to share his experiences.

Kizilbash’s family was living in Springfield at the time. He always figured that they had received the postcard. With the help of social media, Draper learned that a son now lives in suburban Chicago. A reunion with the postcard is planned.

Officials say it got tied up in Hong Kong or might have been stuck in old equipment.