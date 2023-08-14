The 2023 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is set to take place at the Taylor County Expo Center from September 7 – September 16.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s less than one month until the West Texas Fair and Rodeo comes back to Abilene for their much-anticipated annual event.

The West Texas Fair and Rodeo will be at the Taylor County Expo Center from Thursday, September 7 through Saturday, September 16 for the 2023 season.

Discount and special admissions night, as well as a full schedule of events, can be found below:

Thursday, September 7

Sneak -A-Peek Night (Carnival Only) – $30 Daily Armband

Friday, September 8

College Night – College students receive free grounds admission with current college I.D.

Saturday, September 9 – Tuesday, September 12

School Ticket Days – students receive free grounds admission with tickets received at their school

Monday, September 11

Dollar Day – $1 grounds admission

Tuesday, September 12

$2 Ride Night – All carnival rides are $2

Wednesday, September 13

Senior Citizen Day – Free grounds admission to all senior citizens 60 years or older: must show ID for proof of age.

Thursday, September 14

CANtastic Night – Free grounds admission for those that bring 6 empty cans of Coke products.

The Taylor County Expo Center is located at 1700 TX-36.