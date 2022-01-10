West Texas Rehab

Since 1953, West Texas Rehabilitation Center has provided outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy, hospice, orthotics, prosthetics, audiology, and employer services to the Big Country and Concho Valley.

Our clinicians work together as an integrated team to provide literally the very best care to infants, children, and adults.

Our donors allow us to provide expert care to EVERYONE who walks through our doors, regardless of their ability to pay.

Today, we see over 680 patients each day in Abilene, San Angelo and Ozona and work with over 900 physicians because they know we provide incredible care with state of the art equipment! To learn more about all the services we provide, please visit our website at WestTexasRehab.org.