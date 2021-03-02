A Career In Welding May Be For You

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
Baird High School welding program receives $300,000 grant
Video
Top Stories
Let Us Breath Abilene hosts memorial service to close Black History Month
Video
US Supreme Court begins arguments in major voting rights case
Books about strong women to read for Women’s History Month
Will Nostradamus’ predictions come true? CDC offers tips to survive zombie apocalypse just in case
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
AP Sports
Top Stories
Westbrook takes down Veribest, Hermleigh falls to Rankin
Video
Top Stories
Cisco is in the 4th round of the boys playoffs for first time since 1998
Video
Top Stories
ACU Women’s track and field wins first Southland Indoor Team Title
HPU’s Campos and Luera earn ASC West Division honors
ACU women still in the hunt after tournament expansion
Video
Cowgirls have to stay focused to finish strong
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea- 1 de febrero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de febrero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de febrero, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de febrero, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de febrero, 2021
Video
La ciudad de Abilene ofrece “ajustes por fugas” en la factura de servicios públicos para reparaciones de tuberías
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
A Career In Welding May Be For You
Workforce Careers
Posted:
Mar 2, 2021 / 08:57 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2021 / 08:57 AM CST
Don't Miss
List: Boil water notices rescinded in the Big Country
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Abilene’s top 10 positive stories of 2020
Video
More Don't Miss
Trending stories
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Baird High School welding program receives $300,000 grant
Video
Clyde High School student fights battles on and off the field
Video
Texas Rangers searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Abilene man arrested for multiple child sex crimes
COVID-19 vaccination clinic taking place at Mann Middle School next week
Will Nostradamus’ predictions come true? CDC offers tips to survive zombie apocalypse just in case
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for PUC Chair, ERCOT CEO resignations
Obituaries
Apartment complexes deal with busted pipes following freeze
Video